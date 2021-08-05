VOCE Bluetooth 5.2 lossless LE Audio and broadcast transceiver

Launched via Kickstarter this week VOCE is a new lossless LE Audio and broadcast transceiver designed by the engineers at NEXUM. If you are searching for a Bluetooth audio solution for great lossless sound then the VOCE may well be worth more investigation. Offering Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, audio sharing, long battery life, low latency, lossless audio codec and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $79 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We developed VOCE so everyone can experience the most advanced Bluetooth LE Audio technology. That means no more latency and lossy compression — VOCE gives you the freedom of wireless, lossless audio and the convenience of sharing audio to an unlimited devices. All with superior comfort in a sleek and convenient design. To make things better, the tooling is complete and all we need is to place an initial order! Get a huge discount off the retail price by backing this project!”

If the VOCE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the VOCE lossless LE Audio adapter project view the promotional video below.

“Building on 20 years of innovation, LE Audio will enhance the performance of Bluetooth audio, add support for hearing aids, and introduce Bluetooth Audio Sharing, an innovative new Bluetooth use case with the potential to once again change the way we experience audio and connect with the world around us.”

“There are more lossless music streaming services than ever: Apple, Tidal, Amazon, Deezer and Spotify (coming soon). VOCE is here to upgrade all your existing audio receiving devices. Turns any headphones and audio source wireless while enabling lossless audio, changing the way you experience music!”

Source : Kickstarter

