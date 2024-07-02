LOKLiK Crafter affordable fully featured desktop cutting machine review

If you are considering purchasing a desktop paper and vinyl cutter to improve your workflow and cutting precision, the affordable and fully featured LOKLiK Crafter cutting machine might be of interest to you. Featuring a user-friendly design and serving as a more affordable alternative to pricier models, the LOKLiK Crafter can cut a wide variety of materials, including adhesive vinyl, thin card, and various types of both homemade and stock paper, taking your crafting to the next level. Priced at $169 and available in White and Blue, the LOKLiK Crafter CM1 is perfect for both beginners and experienced crafters.

With its user-friendly features, material compatibility, and impressive performance, this cutter offers a comprehensive workstation for all your crafting needs at an affordable price. In this review, I’ll share my personal experience while using the LOKLiK Crafter and how it can be used to add extra precision to your creative projects, whatever you may be making. Allowing you to craft and customize a wide variety of stock items from clothing to ceramic items as well as make and construct greeting cards, paper projects and more.

Key Takeaways Affordable and Feature-Rich: The LOKLiK Crafter offers a cost-effective alternative to more expensive cutters without compromising on features.

The LOKLiK Crafter offers a cost-effective alternative to more expensive cutters without compromising on features. Versatile Material Compatibility: Capable of cutting a variety of materials, including adhesive vinyl, thin card, and various papers.

Capable of cutting a variety of materials, including adhesive vinyl, thin card, and various papers. User-Friendly Design: Features soft-touch, backlit control buttons and a straightforward setup process, making it accessible for beginners and experienced crafters alike.

Features soft-touch, backlit control buttons and a straightforward setup process, making it accessible for beginners and experienced crafters alike. Comprehensive Software: LOKLIK Idea Studio 2.0 includes over 12,000+ free images and supports custom SVG file imports, enhancing creative possibilities.

LOKLIK Idea Studio 2.0 includes over 12,000+ free images and supports custom SVG file imports, enhancing creative possibilities. Advanced Customization: Easily use AI-generated images for endless design options, suitable for a wide range of projects.

Easily use AI-generated images for endless design options, suitable for a wide range of projects. Quiet and Precise Operation: Delivers high-quality, clean cuts without disturbing others, perfect for home use.

Delivers high-quality, clean cuts without disturbing others, perfect for home use. Built-In Storage and Tools: Includes essential crafting tools and convenient storage compartments for an organized workspace.

Unboxing and Initial Setup

From the moment I first started setting up the LOKlik I noticed how user-friendly the CNC cutting machine was. Supplied with predesigned templates and a straightforward setup process that allows you to begin cutting within just a few minutes. The machine is perfect for both beginners and more skilled crafters and measures 22 x 7.28 x 5.6 inches (560 x 185 x 142 mm) in size and weighs 6.2 kg. Offering a compact and yet fully featured crafting machine with everything you need provided in the box, including a USB cable to connect the cutter to your desktop or laptop or if you prefer Bluetooth connectivity for a wireless connection.

One of the impressive features of the cutter is its variety of permanent adhesive vinyls that are available in a number of finishes including maps, glass and mirrored metallic finishes. Offering a considerable range of different options for a wide variety of projects.

The provided kit also includes useful tools in the form of transfer tape, cutting mats with varying adhesive strengths, and high-quality vinyl scrapers. The machine is also compatible with vinyls, papers and card stock provided by other brands offering a flexibility to use a wide variety of different materials depending on your project and required finish.

Design and Build Quality

The LOKLiK Crafter cutting machine features soft-touch, backlit control buttons for easy operation, even in low-light conditions. To keep my workspace organized, the device includes a built-in tool holder and storage compartment. The roll holder efficiently manages my materials, while the machine comes with fine and deep-point cutting blades, as well as a drawing pen with various tips, enhancing its versatility. The LOKLiK Crafter operates quietly, making it ideal for home use without disturbing others, and it delivers precise and clean cuts, ensuring high-quality results for my projects every time.

LOKLIK Idea Studio 2.0 Software

The LOKLIK Idea Studio 2.0 software was very easy to download and install once connected to your machine offers everything you needed to start crafting. This software is available for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android and is a fully featured application enabling you to organize your cutting workflow with ease.

The main screen, also known as the canvas, serves as the primary workspace where I design and set up my projects. The intuitive layout includes three main menu buttons on the left-hand side: Canvas, Library, and My Zone. The Canvas is where I work on my designs, the Library provides access to over 12,000+ free images, and My Zone stores named and saved designs for future use, making it easy to organize and retrieve projects.

Print & Cut Stickers

The LOKLiK Crafter also includes a Print and Cut feature which allows you to easily make stickers which you can print yourself and then easily cut out precisely around the printed edge, as shown in the video below. It’s also worth checking out all the tools and accessories available from the LOKLik website.

At the top of the screen, the menu bar offers various functionalities to streamline the design process. The File menu includes essential options such as new, import, save, and exit, along with their respective shortcuts. I appreciated the ability to switch between dark and light themes to suit my preference.

The Help menu is a comprehensive resource, featuring an operation manual, software and hardware updates, calibration tools, language settings, and options for error reporting and feedback. The Beginner’s Guide within the Help menu offers a short tutorial and a direct link to the Studio Help support page, ensuring that you have all the information needed to get started and troubleshoot issues.

Advanced Features and Customization

The function bar is packed with features that enable me to create intricate designs with ease. From basic functions like opening a new canvas and importing images to advanced tools like AI Graphic generation and print options, the function bar caters to a wide range of needs. You can undo and redo actions, select all elements or specific ones, and utilize path, rotate, text, pen, shape, pattern, offset, align, flip, and combine/Boolean tools to fine-tune my creations. The right panels provide further control over the design process, with the Layers Panel allowing me to manage different design layers and the Properties Panel offering detailed customization of selected elements.

Versatility and Flexibility

The software also provides easy customization of the canvas, enabling me to switch between inches and millimeters with a simple right-click. The toolbar on the right-hand side includes adherence tools, cover options, normal and contour modes, and zoom functionalities, enhancing the overall user experience. The text function is particularly robust, allowing for the addition and customization of text with various fonts and sizes. The offset function helps in creating precise outlines for designs, which is especially useful for print-and-cut projects.

The LOKLIK Idea Studio is a comprehensive and user-friendly software that significantly enhances the capabilities of the LOKLIK Crafter, making it an invaluable tool for vinyl and paper craft enthusiasts like myself. It’s suitable for hobbyists looking to explore their artistic side and for those interested in starting a side business. With the ability to transfer designs onto clothing using a heat press, I can expand my project range even further. The included drawing pen allows me to create custom artwork, adding a personal touch to my crafts.

Using AI Generated Images

In addition to the free library of images that comes with the LOKLiK Crafter, you can also easily incorporate images created using artificial intelligence (AI) image generators such as Midjourney, OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, and others. These AI tools allow you to generate a wide variety of unique and creative images tailored to your specific needs. Once you have the desired images, you can import them into Inkscape, an excellent open-source software that transforms these images into SVG files. This conversion process is straightforward and ensures that the images are compatible with the LOKLIK Idea Studio.

The combination of AI-generated imagery and the robust capabilities of Inkscape opens up endless possibilities for customization. For example, you can create personalized designs for T-shirts, mugs, greeting cards, and more. The ability to generate an unlimited library of imagery means that you can constantly refresh and diversify your projects, ensuring that each creation is unique and tailored to your preferences or those of your clients.

Using AI images also allows you to experiment with different styles and concepts without the need for extensive design skills. Whether you are looking to produce intricate patterns, abstract art, or realistic images, AI image generators provide a powerful toolset to bring your ideas to life. By leveraging these technologies, you can enhance your crafting projects, making them more vibrant and engaging.

The integration of AI-generated images with Inkscape and the LOKLIK Idea Studio significantly expands your creative toolkit. This setup not only saves time but also enhances the quality and variety of your crafted items. From custom apparel to unique home decor, the possibilities are virtually limitless, providing you with the flexibility to innovate and elevate your crafting endeavors to new heights.

Overall Performance

The LOKLiK Crafter is a versatile and high-performing crafting machine that combines ease of use with a wide range of features. Whether you’re a beginner looking to explore the world of crafting or an experienced crafter seeking a reliable tool, the LOKLiK Crafter offers a comprehensive solution. With its intuitive design, well-equipped package, and powerful software, this machine empowers me to bring my creative visions to life. From simple projects to intricate designs, the LOKLiK Crafter is my trusted companion on my crafting journey.

The LOKLiK Crafter cutting machine is an exceptionally affordable crafting tool for anyone interested in crafting. Its combination of affordability, user-friendly features, versatile material compatibility, and powerful software makes it a standout choice in the market. Whether you’re working on simple projects or more intricate designs, the LOKLiK Crafter provides the tools and capabilities to help you achieve your creative goals. Embrace the world of crafting with confidence, knowing that the LOKLiK Crafter is there to support and enhance your creative journey.



