New Logitech Zone wireless earbuds $299

Logitech has introduced its new wired and wireless Zone earbuds this week announcing they will be available to purchase later this year during the fall of 2021. The Logitech Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds will be priced at $299 and $99 respectively and are the first earbuds to be certified by all three major cloud video conferencing platforms : Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

“Current wireless solutions force consumers to compromise between either traditional headsets that are not aesthetically suited for video calling, or sub-optimal audio performance,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “With Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, you no longer have to compromise. These earbuds were designed so people look great on video calls and have best-in-class audio certified by the top video platforms.” The Zone True Wireless earbuds will be available in two colors, Graphite and Rose.

“As many workplaces make a lasting transition to hybrid work environments, being connected has never been more important for employees joining video meetings and collaborating from different locations. Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds upgrade video calls with the shape and fit users love, combined with the powerful audio that professionals need. Equipped with a premium noise-canceling mic and Active Noise Cancellation, Zone True Wireless gives crystal clear audio on every call, regardless of distracting surroundings. This, along with a minimalist, modern design, enables a stylish look and a high-quality sound on video that helps users stay in the zone.”

“Bluetooth plus the USB receiver provides a reliable connection between Zone True Wireless and both your smartphone and your computer, allowing users to effortlessly join video meetings and phone calls, moving easily between their two devices – all with double the battery life of leading consumer devices. “

for more information on the new Logitech Zone wireless earbuds for consumers and the business wireless headset jump over to the official product pages by following the links below.

Source : Logitech : Business

