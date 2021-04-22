Samsung shows off its latest digital signage (Video)

Samsung is showing off its latest digital signage at the 2021 Virtual Experience Showcase, the company is holding a virtual event for businesses.

The video below shows off some of Samsung’s high end display solution including their control room, video conferencing room and more.

The experience takes visitors on a virtual tour of Samsung’s full display portfolio across a variety of virtual zones, including a mission-critical control room, in addition to a finance control room and a video conferencing room. As a leader in the digital signage market for 12 consecutive years, Samsung understands the importance of a control room being always on and always performing.

At the heart of any control room is a large video wall. With exhibits dedicated to Samsung’s industry-leading modular display, The Wall, as well as other indoor LED and video wall displays across its portfolio, the showcase invites visitors to learn more about the company’s offerings in this area. In addition to offering an opportunity to experience how Samsung’s high-resolution monitors and ultra-wide curved monitors can be used to enhance the efficiency of any control room environment, the showcase also offers an up-close look at the Crystal UHD QM75R display, which is optimized for video conferencing rooms.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s high end digital display solutions over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

