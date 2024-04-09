Logitech G Unveils PRO X 60 gaming keyboard

Are you always looking for that competitive advantage in your gaming setup? Look no further than the Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming keyboard. This compact powerhouse, designed with pro gamers in mind, offers a 60 percent form factor that frees up valuable desk space for those crucial mouse movements. Imagine having more room to maneuver your mouse during intense gaming sessions, giving you the edge you need to come out on top. The innovative KEYCONTROL technology takes customization to the next level, allowing you to assign multiple functions per key. This means you can have every command at your fingertips without the clutter of a full-sized keyboard, streamlining your gameplay and increasing your efficiency.

GX Optical Switches

Picture a keyboard that not only fits perfectly in your gaming setup but also adapts to your unique playstyle. That’s the promise of KEYCONTROL, a user-friendly tool that lets you tailor your keyboard to your heart’s content. Want to assign a specific macro to a key? No problem. Need to change your key bindings on the fly? KEYCONTROL has you covered. Combine this with the lightning-fast actuation of GX Optical switches, and you’ve got a recipe for unparalleled performance. These switches are designed to register your commands instantly, giving you the edge in every battle. Whether you prefer tactile feedback or a smoother keystroke, the GX Optical switches cater to your preferences, ensuring that every keypress feels just right.

LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard

In the heat of battle, when every millisecond counts, you can’t afford any lag or disconnections. That’s where Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology shines. Tested in extreme conditions to ensure robust, lightning-fast connectivity, LIGHTSPEED gives you the confidence to compete at your best, even amidst the chaos of a crowded tournament. Imagine being able to move freely with your keyboard, unencumbered by wires, while still maintaining a stable and responsive connection. With LIGHTSPEED, you can say goodbye to wires and hello to freedom, allowing you to focus on what really matters: your gameplay.

Pricing and Availability

Are you ready to take your gaming to the next level? The Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard is available now in three sleek colors: Black, White, and Pink. Whether you prefer a classic look or want to add a pop of color to your setup, there’s an option for you. You can find this innovative keyboard on LogitechG.com and in various markets globally, including the US and Canada. With a suggested retail price of £189 (€199 and $179 US), it’s an investment in your gaming future. Don’t wait – elevate your gameplay today and experience the difference that a top-tier wireless gaming keyboard can make.

Specifications:

60 percent form factor for more desk space

KEYCONTROL technology for extensive customization

GX Optical switches in tactile and linear configurations

LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for ultra-fast response

Dual-shot PBT keycaps for durability

LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting for personalized aesthetics

Game mode switch to disable certain keys during gameplay

Integrated volume roller and media controls

Bluetooth connectivity for additional pairing options

2:1 LIGHTSPEED Adapter for enhanced connection

Semi-hard carrying case for portability

Available in Black, White, and Pink color options

Suggested retail price: £189 (€199 and $179 US)

