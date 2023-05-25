Logitech Logi Dock Flex unveiled

Logitech has announced a new all-in-one USB-C docking station designed for businesses, the Logitech Logi Dock Flex. The device has been designed for companies that offer hot desking and hybrid working.

The move to a hybrid work model has given companies the opportunity to reassess and optimize their office space. But the hybrid evolution has also introduced the challenges of motivating employees back to the office, and the need for data and insights to understand space configuration and continued investment.

“Businesses know they have to earn the commute to get hybrid work employees into the office. The answer is not to add more foosball tables, but to instead offer a way for employees to plan their in-office days together,” said Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech B2B. “We took a multidimensional approach to building Logi Dock Flex that not only solves desk booking and management issues, but promotes social collaboration and gives IT and workplace managers data on how the tech and space are being used.”

You can find out more information about the new Logitech Logi Dock Flex over at Logitech at the link below, the device will retail for $699, it will be available globally in the fall.

Source Logitech



