The THEDOOKAN is a unique tent which can be used in a wide variety of different ways and locations, thanks to its modular design. The modular loft tent can be assembled in just 15 minutes and features aluminium support frame, capable of withstanding weights of up to 660 lbs. The modular design can withstand winds of up to 44 mph and features a detachable, an adjustable height system, enabling you to customise it to your exact requirements and camping needs.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $1,432 or £1,218 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“When you bring a regular tent to your family trip, there are a lot of tasks you must fulfill with great inconvenience. First, you would need to solidify the ground to set up the tent, prepare a waterway in case of rain, and dissemble the tent with exhaustion as it’s not easy to do so. For the above reasons, we understand why many people may be reluctant to travel with the tent. With the modular loft tent, you do not have to worry as THEDOOKAN solves all these problems at once.”

Modular loft tent

If the THEDOOKAN campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the THEDOOKAN modular loft tent project view the promotional video below.

“With THEDOOKAN, your trip will be full of comfortable and happy memories as it is so easy to assemble and disassemble at low cost, easily portable in a bag, and even has pillars to safely keep the tent away from the ground. THEDOOKAN has no limits. This tent can be placed anywhere from forests, sea, mountains, lakes, to canyons and beaches.”

“The awning on four sides of 1stfloor can be raised or lowered freely. With the awning raised, a full mesh can be installed on the entire 1st floor to block mosquitoes and insects. When setting up the tent for the first time, it will take some time although it was done quickly in the video. It’s much faster to setup with two people working together.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the modular loft tent , jump over to the official THEDOOKAN crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





