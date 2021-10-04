Loewe bild i TVs unveiled

Loewe has announced its is returning to the UK TV market with a new range of smart TVs, the Loewe bild i TVs .

The new Loewe bild i TVs will be available in a range of different sizes which will include 48 inches, 55 inches and 65 inches. All models in the line up will come with a 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and more.

Available in three sizes – 48”, 55” and 65” – the bild (German for ‘screen’) i features a first-class 4K OLED panel, which works in combination with the new Loewe SL7 chassis and new Loewe os7 software for a truly stunning viewing experience. Be it a film or your favourite TV series, sport or gaming, the bild i enables users to enjoy state-of-the-art standards for picture and sound quality, such as Dolby VisionTM and Dolby AtmosTM. What’s more, the newly developed chassis offers the highest performance, while the VIDAA operating system enables outstandingly fast access to integrated streaming services such as Netflix or Prime Video, alongside regional catch-up services courtesy of Freeview Play. Plus, there’s a huge 1TB hard drive to record your favourite shows and store in one place.

You can find out more details about the new Loewe bild i TV range over at Loewe at the link below, pricing will start at £2,699.

