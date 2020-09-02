Unique mechanical wooden lock box

Jacky Mok has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch a campaign for a small unique mechanical wooden lockbox. When locked the box measures 3.8cm x 3.8cm x 0.6cm or 1.49″ x 1.49″ x 0.23″ in size and each wooden ring box will be unique with slightly differences in wood grains.

Early bird pledges are available from £39 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place during April 2021. “The idea of creating and designing this box was based on limited options of a small-sized mechanical lockbox for an engagement ring.”

“Add on a little plot to your proposal, or use it as a ring bearer box. Unlock the box by the “Key” necklace.”

Source : Kickstarter

