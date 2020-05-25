Tuxedo Book BA15 Linux laptop with 25hr battery from $935

A new Linux laptop is now available to purchase with prices starting from $935, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (4x 2.1 – 3.7 GHz Quad-Core, 8 Threads, 4 MB Cache, 15 W TDP) and offering two slots for super fast SSDs in space-saving M.2 form factor, 1x NVMe or SATAIII, 1x NVMe (both as M.2 socket).

The Linux laptop is equipped with a huge battery capable of providing up to 25 hours of use on a single charge. Other features include Wireless LAN / WLAN standards: 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax, Gigabit LAN (Realtek RTL8168/8111 Ethernet, 10/100/1000 Mbit), HD Webcam / camera including microphone and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (4x 2.1 – 3.7 GHz Quad-Core, 8 Threads, 4 MB Cache, 15 W TDP) supported by DDR4 SO-DIMM.

“Due to its very large 91,25 Wh battery the TUXEDO Book BA15 is even able to reach maximum run times of up to 25 hours in power-saving idle mode. Even in more practical every day situations the 15.6 inch laptop lasts for very long times, so that you can do your daily work, websurfing, mail-writing and such things for up to 13 hours, even 1080p videostreaming at 50% of display brightness results in up to 10 hours of battery life.”

Features of the TUXEDO Book BA15 Linux laptop include :

Type: LED-Backlight Display, non-glare

IPS technology (particularly strong colours, extremely bright, very stable viewing angle)

Size: 15,6″ (39,62cm)

Resolution: Full-HD, 1920 x 1080

Viewing Angle: 89°/89°/89°/89°

Display opening angle: approx. 145°

Model: Innolux N156HCE-EN1

Contrast: 1212:1

Luminance: 321 cd/m²

Huge 91,25 Wh battery, 4 cells lithium-polymer

Changeable (screwed inside)

65 Watt Power supply unit

1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Typ-C (DisplayPort: no; Power Delivery: no)

2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Typ-A

1x USB 2.0 Typ-A

1x HDMI 2.0 inkl. HDCP (max. 4k [email protected])

1x Gigabit LAN/Netzwerk RJ45

1x 2-in-1 Headphone/Headset (Headphone & Microphon

1x Kensington Lock

1x Card-Reader (micro-SD)

9-in-1 Card Reader

– MMC / RSMMC

– SD / SDHC / SDXC / Micro SD (Adapter necesssary)

– MS / MS Pro / MS Duo

Source : Tuxedo : Liliputing : Phoronix

