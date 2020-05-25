Tuxedo Book BA15 Linux laptop with 25hr battery from $935

A new Linux laptop is now available to purchase with prices starting from $935, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (4x 2.1 – 3.7 GHz Quad-Core, 8 Threads, 4 MB Cache, 15 W TDP) and offering two slots for super fast SSDs in space-saving M.2 form factor, 1x NVMe or SATAIII, 1x NVMe (both as M.2 socket).
The Linux laptop is equipped with a huge battery capable of providing up to 25 hours of use on a single charge. Other features include Wireless LAN / WLAN standards: 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n/ax, Gigabit LAN (Realtek RTL8168/8111 Ethernet, 10/100/1000 Mbit), HD Webcam / camera including microphone and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (4x 2.1 – 3.7 GHz Quad-Core, 8 Threads, 4 MB Cache, 15 W TDP) supported by DDR4 SO-DIMM.
“Due to its very large 91,25 Wh battery the TUXEDO Book BA15 is even able to reach maximum run times of up to 25 hours in power-saving idle mode. Even in more practical every day situations the 15.6 inch laptop lasts for very long times, so that you can do your daily work, websurfing, mail-writing and such things for up to 13 hours, even 1080p videostreaming at 50% of display brightness results in up to 10 hours of battery life.”
Features of the TUXEDO Book BA15 Linux laptop include :
Type: LED-Backlight Display, non-glare
IPS technology (particularly strong colours, extremely bright, very stable viewing angle)
Size: 15,6″ (39,62cm)
Resolution: Full-HD, 1920 x 1080
Viewing Angle: 89°/89°/89°/89°
Display opening angle: approx. 145°
Model: Innolux N156HCE-EN1
Contrast: 1212:1
Luminance: 321 cd/m²
Huge 91,25 Wh battery, 4 cells lithium-polymer
Changeable (screwed inside)
65 Watt Power supply unit
1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Typ-C (DisplayPort: no; Power Delivery: no)
2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Typ-A
1x USB 2.0 Typ-A
1x HDMI 2.0 inkl. HDCP (max. 4k [email protected])
1x Gigabit LAN/Netzwerk RJ45
1x 2-in-1 Headphone/Headset (Headphone & Microphon
1x Kensington Lock
1x Card-Reader (micro-SD)
9-in-1 Card Reader
– MMC / RSMMC
– SD / SDHC / SDXC / Micro SD (Adapter necesssary)
– MS / MS Pro / MS Duo
Source : Tuxedo : Liliputing : Phoronix