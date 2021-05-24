LinkPro portable laptop stand hub

LinkPro is a new portable laptop stand and herb which provides 11-in-1 features to help increase your productivity and workflow ports include USB-C, USB-C power delivery, HDMI USB 3.23.5 millimetre audio and microphone connections, SD card port, TF port and more. Capable of folding to a compact size the laptop stand can be easily carried wherever you need to go and allows you to tilt your keyboard to the perfect angle. The laptop stand supports devices up to 17.3 inches in size and laptops up to 15 kg in weight.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £35 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LinkPro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the LinkPro laptop stand hub project view the promotional video below.

“As a freelancer or mobile worker, your professional life unfolds on the move.You might need to use more than one laptop and also want to charge your phone with other tech gadgets. However, you don’t need another heavy pack to carry, and you certainly don’t need an extra net of entangled wires to complicate your days. The LinkPro Hub Stand, is a robust, stable and ergonomic stand for multiple laptops that solves these problems. It comes with an 11-port USB Hub for all your charging and connectivity needs to optimize your on the go set up.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the laptop stand hub, jump over to the official LinkPro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

