Linea Sketch 3 now available with screen recording, time lapse and more

The latest Linea Sketch 3 application is now available for iOS devices and is free to download with in-app purchases available if you enjoy using the software. Linea Sketch has been specifically designed to provide users with the “right balance of power and control to capture your thoughts and ideas effortlessly. The focus stays where it belongs: on your creations, not on the tools”.

“Today’s update marks an important milestone in the life of Linea Sketch. The app launched three years ago with a focus on making it easy for you to express your creative vision. It seems only fitting to launch version 3 with a renewed emphasis on making Linea work best for you with powerful new features and improvements, including a universal app for both iPad and iPhone.

Linea’s new Time-Lapse feature keeps a running record of your drawing while you work. When you’ve finished drawing, save a video of the result as either a compressed 30 second clip or a full length movie. The video can be saved to the Photo Library or shared via social media.

Version 3 introduces QuickToggle, a handy way to gain extra control when creating ZipLines or sketching with the Pencil tool. When you draw a line and pause to create a ZipLine, you can now place a single finger anywhere on the canvas to snap the end point of the line to isometric and oblique angles. It’s great for technical drawing or those who want perfectly angled strokes.”

The latest release of the software includes a wealth of new features :

• Time-Lapse: Record your creative process as a time-lapse movie as you sketch!

– Access Time-Lapse settings & playback via (…) > Present Sketch menu

– Export a compressed 30 second version or full length

– Export the entire canvas as a Time-Lapse or just a portion via Crop & Export

– Pause and re-start Time-Lapse recording at any time

– Sketches containing Time-Lapses are badged in the Project View for reference

– Option to turn off Time-Lapse (saves storage space) for new sketches in Settings

• QuickToggle: Put a finger down while drawing on iPad for additional control

– ZipLine snapping – ZipLines temporarily snap to isometric & oblique angles

– Pencil tilt – Temporarily turn off tilt when sketching with the pencil tools

• Custom background colors

– Choose a custom color to use as a canvas background

– Select custom colors via the picker, recently used or hex values

– Toggle paper texture on / off to apply over your custom color

• App themes and alternate home screen icons

– Customize your Linea home screen app icon & interface theme via Settings

Improvements :

• Templates: adjustable intensity (light/medium/strong)

• New checkerboard (transparent) canvas background

• Re-organized & improved Settings panel for clarity

Bug Fixes :

• Fixed an issue that caused lagging when drawing with the Pen Tool

For more information jump over to the official Apple App Store where a free download is available for both iPad and iPhone users.

Source : App Store : 9to5Mac

