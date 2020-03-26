Linden Lab sells Sansar to Wookey Project

Linden Lab has announced today the sale of Sansar to the San Francisco-based technology company Wookey Project. With “immediate effect” Wookey Project now has full and total ownership of Sansar and is contracting with Tilia Inc. as a third party for back office functions.

Sansar is a social virtual reality platform developed Linden Lab and was first launched back in July 2017. The platform enables users to create 3D spaces where people can create and share interactive social experiences, such as playing games watching videos and engaging conversations all in virtual reality.

“Sansar will continue to evolve as the premier platform for live events and entertainment including (but not limited to) **support for VR**, while Second Life is positioned as the Internet’s leading user-created virtual world platform. Both Linden Lab and Wookey Project Corp. will continue to develop our respective platforms independently.”

Source : UploadVR

