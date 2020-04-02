Limited Edition Audi ABT RS7-R comes with 740 horsepower

The Audi RS7 is already an impressive car and now, it comes with 600 horsepower and now ABT Sportline have launched an even more powerful model, the Audi ABT RS7-R.

The Audi ABT RS7-R gets an extra 140 horsepower, so it comes with 740 horsepower in total, only 125 units of this limited edition RS7 will be made.

At the heart of the RS7-R package lies the performance upgrade ABT Power R, which boosts the performance of the standard model from 600 hp (441 kW) and 800 Nm to a hefty 740 hp (544 kW) and 920 Nm – and of course, includes a 2-year guarantee in the scope of the manufacturer’s guarantee. To transfer the extra power of the 4-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine to the road as efficiently as possible, the Bavarian company offers two ABT suspension options, tailored to the RS7-R, comprising ABT coilover suspension springs and sports anti-roll bars. Of course, the RS7- R package also features visual highlights, mainly in the form of stylish carbon fibre. The ABT front grille frame add-on and front lip add-on with bold RS7-R logo create a striking appearance. And of course, the ABT rear spoiler and rear skirt add-on should not be omitted. The package includes ABT High Performance HR 22-inch wheels.Also included are a range of interior modifications, such as the ABTleather and carbon finish for the steering wheel and the ABT seat upgrade with RS7-R logo.

You can find out more details about the new Audi ABT RS7-R over at ABT Sporttline at the link below, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source ABT, Top Gear

