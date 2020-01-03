Mantour X lightweight electric scooter weighs just 16lbs

The Mantour X has been designed to provide riders with a lightweight foldable self balancing e-scooter constructed from carbon fibre and aluminium alloy. Weighing just 16lbs in weight the Mantour X is being marketed as the lightest, most portable self-balancing e-scooter to hit the market to date. Check out the demonstration video below to learn more about its features an integrated technology.

Early bird pledges are available from $319 or roughly £244 offering a massive 52% saving off the recommended retail price of $669. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during March 2020 and pledges are now available via Kickstarter.

“There are e-scooters and then there’s Mantour X! This leading edge design sets a new benchmark in light, portable e-scooters. And, in a total breakthrough, Mantour X is both self-balancing and foldable! The use of carbon fibre and aluminium alloy has resulted in a record-breaking 16lbs, so Mantour X is extremely light, highly durable and unbeatably strong. The revolutionary self-balancing feature when folded, makes it the most portable e-scooter available.”

“A generous battery life, quick recharging and a very respectable top speed are also part of the winning combination. Plus a double braking system makes Mantour X highly safe and responsive in all conditions. A bright LED headlight, clear LED display – showing battering life and speed – and a dust and splash-resistant exterior, make for comfortable, confident travel.”

Features of the Mantour X :

– Carbon Fiber Pedal Board Ensures Light Gross Weight

– Aluminum Alloy Body Ensures High Durability

– Self Balance Feature Ensures High Portability

– Sport Mode & Follow Mode Designed for All Usage Scenarios

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals