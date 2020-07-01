Corsair has introduced its new iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers, which were previously teased last month. Each LT100 Smart Lighting Tower stands 422 mm tall and is equipped with 46 RGB LEDs, with a reversible orientation, enabling them to be faced forward for brighter, more vivid lighting or backward for subtler illumination that bounces off the walls of your space.

LT100 Smart Lighting Towers are available as a starter kit featuring two aluminium towers each equipped with 46 brilliant fully customizable RGB LEDs, as well as an optional expansion kit for adding additional towers. When connected to your PC and CORSAIR iCUE software, the towers can match and diffuse the colors at the edges of your screen in real-time, bringing the action in games and media beyond the screen.

The LT100 Smart Lighting Towers can also be used to monitor your music and create an audio visualisation, or be customized in iCUE with a nearly limitless combination of colors and effects for your own unique lighting setup says Corsair.

“Extend your PC’s RGB lighting with the CORSAIR iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Towers Starter Kit, illuminating your room with diffused ambient lighting from 92 RGB LEDs that synchronizes with your system, games, and media.”

Source : Corsair : TPU

