Corsair iCUE Murals lighting customization software launches

Corsair has this week introduced a new range of lighting in the form of its iCUE Murals lighting customization software, offering users new with an app for creating incredibly “incredibly immersive lighting effects” using the companies range of iCUE lighting. “With such unlimited lighting customization options now available on your RGB palette, you can color your world with Murals Lighting.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce iCUE Murals, a revolutionary leap in full-system interactive lighting control and personalization,” said Thi La, President and COO of CORSAIR. “Our team has had a lot of fun with this software, and we have already seen some amazing room lighting setups from our community using Murals in beta. We can’t wait to see what both newcomers and experienced users can do with Murals to create their unique lightscape.”

Lighting customization software

“Nearly any static or moving image file format works in Murals, so you can choose from your favorite videos or background images – or even match on-screen games or media in real-time – to produce completely unique lighting effects. From Pac-Man and pixel art running across your keyboard and ambient lighting, to animations and audio visualizers pulsing throughout your PC, you can let your creativity run wild with Murals.”

“Murals Lighting grants you the ability to extend your RGB light show beyond your desktop, filling your entire room in radiant RGB. Thanks to partnerships with smart lighting ecosystems such as Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, you can control your game room’s wall panels, smart light bulbs, and more in iCUE – and when combined with Murals, your system, ambient lighting, and walls are set aglow in a multi-dimensional lightscape of color and effects.”

For more information on the new iCUE Murals software jump over to the official Corsair website by following the link below.

Source : Corsair





