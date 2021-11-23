Life360 is buying Tile for $205 million

Life360 has announced that it is buying Tile in a deal that is worth $205 million, and Tile will continue as a stand-alone brand.

The company also announced that Tile CEO CJ Prober will be joining the board of directors of Life 360, you can see more information below.

“Life360 is on a mission to simplify safety so families can live fully. With the acquisition of Tile, we will now be able to provide a unique and all-encompassing solution for finding the people, pets and things that families care about most,” said Chris Hulls, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Office of Life360. “This acquisition marks a key step forward towards Life360 achieving its vision of being the world’s leading platform for safety and location services. We are thrilled to welcome Tile to the Life 360 family.”

“This is a great day for Tile, our customers, and our employees,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. “This acquisition not only brings together two incredible teams with complementary missions and values, it paves the way for us to jointly build the world’s leading solutions for peace of mind and safety. This is the next step in our journey, and I could not be more excited to continue leading our incredible team and to join the Life360 Board.”

You can find out more information about this acquisition of Tile by Life360 over at Tile website at the link below.

Source Tile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals