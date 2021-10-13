New Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker trackers now available from $25

Tile has launched a new range of trackers this week in the form of the Tile Pro, Tile Mate, Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker all of which are now available to purchase directly from the companies online store and online retailers such as Amazon. Tile has also announced the imminent launch of its new Tile Ultra tracker using both Bluetooth and Ultra-Wideband technologies. Giving consumers “Tile’s best-in-class Bluetooth finding experience combined with the precision finding experience of Ultra-Wideband” says Tile.

“Available today, the lineup includes sleek new designs for a wide range of uses, increased finding range, louder ring and a new way for lost items to be found and returned. The company will also be introducing highly accurate Point and Locate finding with the launch of the Ultra-Wideband enabled Tile Ultra as well as a new Scan and Secure safety feature early next year.”

New Tile tracker prices

Tile Pro: Available in Black or White, for $34.99

Tile Mate: Available in Black or White, for $24.99

Tile Slim: Available in Black for $34.99

Tile Sticker: Available in Black, starting from $29.99

“Tile is built for everyone and everything, with a platform agnostic app and multiple form factors that attach to just about anything right out of the box. At a time when consumers are faced with even more choice within the category, Tile continues to see significant growth, a testament to its wide appeal. In the first half of 2021, Tile has grown revenue over 50 percent, and shows no sign of slowing down. “

“Tile Ultra leverages Point and Locate finding, which offers a precise finding experience using Augmented Reality to guide a user directly to their item. Ultra provides highly accurate visual finding, making it easy to find lost keys behind a shelf or a bag left in a noisy restaurant. Tile is working with Google to ensure an optimal experience on Android 12 and Ultra-Wideband supported smartphones.”

