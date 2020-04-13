LG Velvet will be the company’s new flagship smartphone range

Last week LG revealed that it would be bringing a new design language to it flagship smartphones and now the company has revealed that these will launch under the LG Velvet branding.

LG’s new smartphones will come with a new ‘Raindrop’ camera setup and will come with a distinctive design.

With today’s smartphones becoming more and more alike and difficult to distinguish by technical specifications alone, LG Electronics (LG) is answering the challenge by embarking on a new product roadmap that will emphasize distinctive designs and “tactile” elegance to set itself apart. The first device to illustrate this new philosophy is the upcoming LG VELVET, featuring a unique “Raindrop” camera and a symmetrical, flowing form factor that is both pleasing to the eye and pleasing to touch.

LG VELVET will be the first device to implement the company’s new branding strategy for its mobile devices, moving away from alphanumerical designations in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends. The name “velvet” is intended to evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone.

As yet there are no details on exactly when this new range of LG Velvet smartphones will launch, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source LG

