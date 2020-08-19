LG Velvet 5G UW lands on Verizon this week

The new LG Velvet 5G UW smartphone will be available on Verizon Wireless from this Friday and the handset will retail for $700.

The device will be available on VErizon’s 5G mmWave network and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch P-OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The LG Velvet 5G UW comes with a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset has a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

Starting Friday, you can get the new LG Velvet 5G UW for $10 a month if you purchase it online with a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan (Above, Beyond, Do, Play Get). If you are looking to upgrade, you can $350 guaranteed trade-in value with a premium plan. pic.twitter.com/oWwBNhUVQp — George Koroneos 🗿🍹 (@GLKCreative) August 18, 2020

Source GSM Arena

