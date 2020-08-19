Geeky Gadgets

LG Velvet 5G UW lands on Verizon this week

The new LG Velvet 5G UW smartphone will be available on Verizon Wireless from this Friday and the handset will retail for $700.

The device will be available on VErizon’s 5G mmWave network and the handset comes with a 6.8 inch P-OLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The LG Velvet 5G UW comes with a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset has a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

