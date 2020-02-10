LG V60 ThinQ smartphone leaked ahead of MWC

LG is expected to launch a number of new smartphones at MWC later this month and now one of these has leaked, the LG V60 ThinQ.

The photo of the LG V60 ThinQ was posted on Twitter by Evan Blass and it reveals that the handset will come with a 4 microphone setup and a 5000 mAh battery.

Evan’s tweets are protected, so you can’t see what he said unless you are a follower, so we have included it below along with the photo.

Screenshot from an LG Time (LG V60 Thinq) promotional video. Bumping G-series as the company’s spring release this model year. Besides the four microphones and 5000mAh battery, what else can we discern here? (No, it’s not transparent, ha). Evan Blass

So far those are the only details we have on the new LG V60 ThinQ, as soon as we get some more information about the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit Evan Blass

