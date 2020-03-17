Geeky Gadgets

LG V60 ThinQ goes on sale in the US this Friday

The LG V60 ThinQ will go on sale in the US this Friday the 20th of March, the handset will be available on T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless and AT&T.

The new V60 ThinQ will be available for $799.99 on T-Mobile or over 24 months for $33.34, if you want the dual screen accessory the handset will cost $899.99.

The handset comes with a 6.8 inch FullVision P-OLED display that has a FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The device also comes with a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and a microSD card slot.

Other specifications include three rear cameras which include a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel wide angle camera and a ToF camera. On the front of the handset there is a 10 megapixel camera for Selfies, plus a 5000 mAh battery and Android 10.

