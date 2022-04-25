LG V60 ThinQ gets Android 12

The LG V60 ThinQ smartphone launched in the USA back in 2020, the handset is no longer available to buy, but LG has now released Android 12 for the handset.

Some owners of the LG V60 ThinQ in the USA have reported that they are now receiving the Android 12 software update for the device.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.8-inch FullVision P-OLED display that has an FHD+ resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

The device features a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM, there is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, plus there is a microSD card slot for extra storage.

Other specifications on the device include three rear cameras which include a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a ToF camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 10-megapixel camera for Selfies.

The LG V60 ThinQ comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, when the device launched it had Android 10 and it is good to see that it will now be updated to the latest version of Google’s mobile OS, Android 12.

The Android 12 update for the handset apparently also comes with the March security patch from Google included in the release.

Source Android Central

