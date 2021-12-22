LG creates its first gaming laptop

LG has this month unveiled its very first gaming laptop in the form of the LG UltraGear which will be launching throughout the United States and South Korea during Q1 of 2022. You can expect the new gaming laptop to be showcased at the upcoming CES 2022 conference in January. The gaming laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H processor supported by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card and dual-channel memory together with an ultra-fast dual SSD configuration for storage.

The LG gaming laptop is fitted with a 17-inch IPS panel with a 1 millisecond response time and a 300 Hz refresh rate and features a 93Wh battery and weighs 5.9lbs. Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet by LG, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The LG UltraGear gaming laptop has everything needed to tackle the latest high-spec games, delivering the smooth, responsive gameplay that all gamers want,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Our first-ever gaming laptop, the 17G90Q differentiates itself from competing products with its premium hardware, generous, high-quality screen, and a sleek, lightweight design that maximizes convenience and portability.”

LG UltraGear gaming laptop

“The 17G90Q further optimizes the gaming experience via LG’s gaming software, LG UltraGear Studio, which lets users customize gaming-related options and track a variety of performance data – including CPU clock, GPU TDP and clock, and memory share rate – in real-time. And for a completely unique setup, users can choose and apply a different color to every single key of the laptop’s attractive RGB keyboard.”

“Along with next-level personalization, speed and superior picture quality, the LG UltraGear gaming laptop delivers realistic, three-dimensional sound with its built-in 2 Way speaker system. Supporting DTS:X Ultra, the speakers accurately convey the directionality and location of sounds in the gaming environment, helping players to find their teammates and track down their enemies more easily. What’s more, the 17G90Q comes with Intel Killer Wireless, which helps guarantee a fast, stable network connection for lag- and frustration-free online gaming experiences.”

Source : LG

