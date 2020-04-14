LG Folder 2 flip phone unveiled

LG has added a new flip phone to its line up with the launch of the LG Folder 2 , which is designed to be a budget device.

The handset comes with a 2.8 inch QVGA display and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 mobile processor and it also comes with 1GB of RAM.

The LG Folder 2 is equipped with 8GB of storage ant it comes with a secondary 0.8 inch monochrome display on the front for notifications.

The handset comes with a 2 megapixel primary camera and it features SOS and Hotkey buttons, it comes with 4G, WiFi and Bluetooth.

The LG Flip 2 features a 1,470 mAh battery and it will be available in two colors, white and grey, it will retail for KRW 198,000 which is about $160 at the current exchange rate.

Source LG, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals