Lexus RZ SUV Gets New Front Wheel Drive Option

Lexus, the renowned luxury vehicle manufacturer, has recently announced the expansion of its RZ SUV line-up with the introduction of a new front-wheel drive (FWD) model. This addition to the RZ family aims to provide customers with a more affordable entry point into the world of Lexus’ first purpose-designed battery electric vehicle (BEV) without compromising on the brand’s signature luxury and performance.

The new Lexus RZ Front-Wheel Drive model maintains the same level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that has become synonymous with the Lexus brand. Despite the lower on-the-road price, the FWD variant ensures a premium driving experience, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a Lexus BEV at a more accessible price point.

Improved Driving Range and Performance

The Lexus RZ Front-Wheel Drive model is equipped with the same advanced battery electric powertrain as its all-wheel drive (AWD) counterpart. However, the absence of the rear eAxle and inverter results in a reduction in kerb weight, which consequently leads to an extended driving range. According to the official WLTP combined cycle, the FWD model can travel up to 480 km on a single charge when fitted with 18-inch wheels, and up to 419 km with 20-inch wheels.

Under the hood, the electric motor and lithium-ion battery work in harmony to deliver a maximum output of 204 DIN hp/150kW, accompanied by a peak torque of 266 Nm available from 0 rpm. This impressive power output ensures brisk acceleration and a smooth driving experience, allowing drivers to enjoy the responsiveness and efficiency of an electric vehicle without sacrificing performance.

Pricing and Market Availability

Lexus has announced that the new RZ Front-Wheel Drive model is expected to be available for customer deliveries starting in June, although the exact dates may vary depending on the local market. The introduction of this more affordable variant is aimed at making the RZ line-up accessible to a broader range of customers, catering to those who desire the luxury and performance associated with the Lexus brand at a more competitive price point.

The pricing strategy for the Lexus RZ Front-Wheel Drive model is designed to attract a wider customer base, appealing to both existing Lexus enthusiasts and those looking to make the switch to a premium electric vehicle. By offering a more affordable entry point into the RZ family, Lexus aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and showcase its commitment to sustainable mobility without compromising on the brand’s core values.

Comparison with the AWD Model

While the Lexus RZ Front-Wheel Drive model offers an attractive proposition for many customers, it is worth noting that the RZ line-up also includes the AWD model, which provides a different driving dynamic and range. The AWD variant features an additional electric motor on the rear axle, enabling enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions.

The choice between the FWD and AWD models ultimately depends on individual preferences, driving requirements, and budget. Those who prioritize a lower price point and extended driving range may find the FWD model more appealing, while customers seeking the added benefits of all-wheel drive technology may opt for the AWD variant.

Source Lexus



