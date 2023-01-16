Lexus RZ Sport Concept and more shown off at Tokyo Auto Salon

Lexus has shown off a number of vehicles, including the Lexus RZ Sport Concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon and Tokyo Outdoor Show in Japan.

The carmaker also revealed their RX Outdoor Concept, ROV Concept 2, and GX Outdoor Concept as well as the RZ Sport.

The boundless possibilities for customisation and the excitement of outdoor adventure are the focus of Lexus’s presence at the Tokyo Auto Salon and Tokyo Outdoor Show, both taking place at the Makuhari Messe from today to 15 January.

At the Tokyo Auto Salon, Lexus is showcasing two vehicles which embody its vision for a carbon neutral society while giving customers the chance to use their vehicles to support a wide variety of lifestyles – vehicles enhanced by a commitment to create ever-better cars bred from motorsport.

The RZ Sport Concept is based on Lexus’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV). It has been customised under the supervision of racing driver Masahiro Sasaki, who also contributed to development of the RZ production car. The concept has high-output 150kW front and rear motors and sits 35mm lower to the ground. It features custom aerodynamic parts, large diameter tyres and racing-style seats. The exterior colour, Hakugin, has a pure white base with a delicate shining texture and a blue accent that evokes clean BEV performance.

You can find out more details about the new Lexus RZ Sport Concept and the other concept vehicles over at Lexus at the link below.

Source Lexus





