Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series unveiled

Lexus has unveiled a new version of its LC 500, the Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series, and the Car will be limited to just 125 units in North America pricing starts at $116,700 for the coupe and $121,900 for the convertible model.

This car comes with 21-inch forged wheels and it will feature a Polar Surge Satin exterior and Deep Blue interior color combination, you can see more information on the car below.

The special-edition 2024 LC 500 Inspiration Series debuts a LC-first color combination of Polar Surge Satin (exterior) and Deep Blue (interior) on coupe models. The convertible mirrors these colors and adds a Blue fabric top. On both models, the white matte exterior finish – sealed in by a satin lacquer topcoat – contrasts elegantly with bold black finishes on the front grille surround, headlamps, taillamp, rocker garnish and outer mirrors. Standard 21-inch forged wheels with matte black paint complete the exterior look.

The LC 500 Inspiration Series draws from Lexus’ racing heritage with aerodynamic enhancements including front bumper canards to balance lift, and a coupe-exclusive carbon-fiber fixed rear wing spoiler to assist with handling stability. Building on the Lexus Driving Signature, additional performance highlights include a standard Torsen® limited slip differential and rear performance dampers that contribute to increased vehicle response and a more refined driving feel. The coupe adopts the convertible’s front and rear underfloor braces, and a standard carbon fiber roof.

You can find out more information about the new Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series over at Lexus at the link below, the car certainly looks interesting from the photos.

Source Lexus



