Lexis LC Convertible has special tech to make the car more comfortable with the top down

Lexus is talking about the technology used on its LC Convertible that can provide comfort with the top up or down. The vehicle uses Open-air control and Lexis Climate Concierge to maintain the ideal cabin temperature. Lexis also fits the car with a wind deflector to help prevent buffeting.

An optional mesh windscreen also reduces airflow intrusion at higher speeds. Lexus’ goal when building the LC Convertible was to prevent cold air from chilling the lower body while managing temperature and airflow around the head and shoulders. The automaker wanted to design a vehicle that allowed the driver and passengers to enjoy the refreshing breeze without feeling cold and buffeted.

The Climate Concierge system was adapted specifically for the convertible to allow it to control the automatic air conditioning, seat, and neck heaters along with the heated steering wheel to achieve ideal heat and ventilation levels in the cabin. It’s able to recognize when the passenger seat is unoccupied and adjust performance to focus on the area around the driver. Lexus says that the standard wind deflector reduces airflow around the occupant’s face by about 20%. When traveling at higher speeds, the optional windscreen reduces airflow around the head by about 67% at 60 mph.

