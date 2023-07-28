Lenovo Tab P12 tablet launched

Lenovo has launched its latest tablet in the UK, the Lenovo Tab P12, and the tablet will be available in the UK for £399, the device comes with Android 13 and it will get at least two major OS upgrades.

The new Lenovo Tab P12 is powered by a MediaTek Dimesnity 76050 processor and it comes with up to 8GB of RAMand up to 256GB of storage, it also has a microSD card slot and comes with a 12.7-inch display with a resolution of 2944 x 1840 pixels.

The Lenovo Tab P12 is the essential back-to-school device for high school and college-age students, with its blend of learning and playtime capabilities. It has a large 12.7-inch 3K display for both video watching and web browsing, a JBL® speaker system and Dolby Atmos®, which delivers a richer, multidimensional audio experience that brings out more depth, clarity, and details from entertainment. Its battery life supports extended usage for both learning and fun.

The Lenovo Tab P12 stands out for its compatibility with the new Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and ThinkPad-inspired keyboard to facilitate smarter ways to learn. The large display can be split for multitasking—taking notes for an online class or viewing a document, while a specialized reading mode and eye care feature support long, immersive study sessions.

Tablet users’ needs are distinct and continually evolving, based on recent Lenovo research.3 A substantial majority use their tablets as tools for a combination of web browsing, entertainment, study and productivity – showing that moments of leisure are just as vital as periods of productivity. Most notably, people place paramount importance on battery life.2 As hybrid life in the post-pandemic era continues to take hold, consumers are increasingly blending work, learning, entertainment and leisure. To address these changing demands and desires, Lenovo designed the new Lenovo Tab P12 as a new premium (P) additional to the range, alongside existing mainstream (M) tablets for entertainment, learning, productivity, and better portability for active hybrid lifestyles.

You can find out more details about the new Lenovo Tab P12 Android tablet over at Lenovo at the link below, the standard model starts at £399 and the model ith the pen and keyboard starts at £499.

Source Lenovo



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals