Lenovo Tab P11 tablet appears in Google Play Console

Lenovo launched its P11 Pro tablet last month and now it looks like there is another version of the device on the way, the Lenovo Tab P11.

The Lenovo Tab P11 will feature a display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, the exact size of the display is not known as yet.

It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile processor and will also feature 4GB of RAM, those are the only specifications we know on the device at the moment.

As soon as we get some more information on this new Tab P11 tablet and some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Lenovo Tab P11 (J606F) spotted in Google Play Console 4GB RAM

Snapdragon 660 SoC

1200 x 2000 pixel resolution#LenovoTabP11 #Lenovo pic.twitter.com/KW9zICA2Mq — Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) October 7, 2020

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

