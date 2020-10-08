Geeky Gadgets

Lenovo Tab P11 tablet appears in Google Play Console

By

Lenovo Tab P11

Lenovo launched its P11 Pro tablet last month and now it looks like there is another version of the device on the way, the Lenovo Tab P11.

The Lenovo Tab P11 will feature a display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, the exact size of the display is not known as yet.

It will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile processor and will also feature 4GB of RAM, those are the only specifications we know on the device at the moment.

As soon as we get some more information on this new Tab P11 tablet and some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Venkatesh Babu.G

Filed Under: Android News, Tablet News

