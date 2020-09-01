Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet with 11.5 OLED display

Lenovo has unveiled its most powerful premium consumer Android tablet to date announcing the imminent availability of its new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet. Equipped with an 11.5-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) OLED display in HDR10 and Dolby Vision the tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor offering up to 15 hours of usage from a single charge. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will start at €699 including VAT and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

“Lenovo’s most powerful and premium consumer Android tablet has arrived. The new flagship Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet has been engineered for high-quality entertainment, while offering light productivity on the go. As an entertainment powerhouse designed for you to stream shows and music in high fidelity, it has four JBL speakers with 2.5cc chambers optimized by Dolby Atmos and enhanced via smart algorithms for consistent user-facing cinematic surround sound. Featuring an ultra-slim chassis made with an eye-catching aluminum-alloy unibody sporting a unique dual-tone finish, it has 6.9mm slim bezels on all four sides and a 7.7mm profile at its thickest point.”

Source : Lenovo

