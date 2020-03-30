Lenovo M10 Plus tablet unveiled

Lenovo have launched a new Android tablet, the Lenovo M10 Plus and the tablet comes with a 10.3 inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

The new Lenovo M10 Plus is powered by a Helio P22T processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and a choice of two storage options, 64GB and 128GB.

The tablet also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion and this will take up to a 256GB card and it also features a 7000 mAh battery and 10W charging.

The M10 Plus comes with front and rear cameras, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat. On the back of this there is a 13 megapixel camera for photos and videos and the tablet comes with Android 9.

The new Lenovo M10 Plus will retail for CNY 1,599 which is about $225 at the current exchnage rate, there are no details on whether it will launch outside of China.

Source GSM Arena

