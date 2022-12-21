Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini PC $650 Q2 2023

As well as announcing a new Android 12 tablet, Lenovo has also introduced a new mini PC in the form of the aptly named IdeaCentre Mini. Perfect for a home entertainment system or small desktop computer the mini PC measures just 7.7 x 7.5 x 1.5″ in size and has a form factor of just 1 litre in volume. The IdeaCentre Mini (1L, 8) will start at $649.99 and is expected to be available starting in Q2 2023.

Powered by a choice of Intel Core i5 13500H or Core i7 13700H processors the mini PC features dual SODIMM slots for DDR4 ad two M.2 slots for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs with choices available for either 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or upto 1TB of storage. Ports on the mini PC system take the form of a Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort 1.4b, HDMI 2.1, 2.5 GbE Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and 3.5mm audio. With connectivity provided by support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini PC

“For the home or even dorm-room, Lenovo introduced its next-gen IdeaCentre Mini, a sleek 1L desktop PC featuring an updated design that effortlessly blends modern form and practical function. With a built-in power supply unit (PSU), this sleek and compact device will complement any room décor and fit just about anywhere on a desk, whether lying flat, or sitting vertically in the included metal stand. Its thoughtfully designed chassis can be easily opened, allowing users to access its dual-vortex cooling fan and memory chip to upgrade configurations or perform repairs when needed.”

Source : Lenovo





