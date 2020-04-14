Geeky Gadgets

Lenovo A7 Android smartphone gets official

By

Lenovo A7

Lenovo have added a new smartphone to their range with the launch of the Lenovo A7, the handset comes with a Unisoc SC9863A octa core processor.

The handset comes with a 6.09 inch display, the exact resolution of the display is not know as yet, it also come with a 4000 mAh removable battery.

The handset comes with dual rear cameras, these include a 13 megapixel main camer and a 2 megapixel camera. As yet there are no details on when the handset will go on sale or how much it will cost.

Source Unisoc, GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

