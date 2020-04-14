Lenovo A7 Android smartphone gets official

Lenovo have added a new smartphone to their range with the launch of the Lenovo A7, the handset comes with a Unisoc SC9863A octa core processor.

The handset comes with a 6.09 inch display, the exact resolution of the display is not know as yet, it also come with a 4000 mAh removable battery.

The handset comes with dual rear cameras, these include a 13 megapixel main camer and a 2 megapixel camera. As yet there are no details on when the handset will go on sale or how much it will cost.

The newly released #LenovoA7 smartphone is powered by UNISOC #SC9863A Octa-core chipset platform. The A7 comes with a 6.09-inch waterdrop display, 4000 mAh high-capacity removable battery with up to 416-hour standby time, a 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera. pic.twitter.com/2tksgEDTGf — UNISOC (@UNISOCTech) April 9, 2020

Source Unisoc, GSM Arena

