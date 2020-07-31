Legends Of In Death Unchained VR archery contest runs until August 4th 2020

Currently underway is the Legends Of In Death Unchained VR archery contest, which started a few days ago and runs until Tuesday August 4th 2020 11:59 pm PST. The top 10 players with the highest scores during the contest will have their names etched into a stone plate in the game’s Sanctuary and will become immortalized, to be admired forever by all those who join the fight to restore Harmony after them, explains the games developers at Superbright.

We’re excited to announce The First “In Death: Unchained” Archery Contest. pic.twitter.com/BuHn8GLhOl — Superbright (@SuperbrightVR) July 28, 2020

“In Death PSVR gameplay is one of Ian’s favourite PSVR games, so what does he make of In Death: Unchained gameplay? In Death Unchained Oculus Quest gameplay is out soon and in this In Death Unchained preview, Ian tries out the brand new Abyss world that’s been made exclusively for In Death Unchained VR gameplay. Can Ian handle hell or will a new control scheme put the ‘ass’ in Abyss? Find out in this week’s Ian’s VR Corner!”

Source : Twitter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals