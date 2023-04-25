Modular smart LED desk lamp

If you are in the market for a modular minimalist light for your desk you may be interested in a new LED desk lamp launched by Indiegogo this month. The modular design of the lamp allows you to choose either to plug the tube into the base station or hold it in your hand, so you can bring it to bring light to exactly the location you need it. “Upgrade your workspace with the ultimate lighting solution” say its creators. Early bird pledge levels are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Boring Lamp’s modular, magnetic design makes it easy to install, disassemble, and replace. Unlike traditional lights, you can customize your Boring Lamp lighting setup easily. Plus, the slide rail design allows for height adjustment, and the lamp arm rotates 360° for perfect illumination, exactly where you need it. “

LED desk lamp

“With the Boring desk lamp’s vivid array of colors, you can easily adjust the ambiance for any occasion, adding a touch of style and flair to your daily life. The Boring Lamp comes with a built-in mic that syncs with the beat of your music or even clapping and stomps- the perfect way to set the tone anywhere you need it. The Boring Lamp’s colors can sync with the colors of movies and games- experience a new level of immersion like you’ve never seen before! “

Assuming that the Boring funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Boring desk lamp project scrutinize the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the desk lamp, jump over to the official Boring crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





