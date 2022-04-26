Learn to play the piano with PopuPiano a portable smart keyboard

If you have ever wanted to learn to play the piano or create music on the go using a keyboard you may be interested in a new portable smart piano aptly named the PopuPiano. Launched via Indiegogo the project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 780 backers still 17 days remaining the portable piano keyboard comes with its own separate multifunctional chord pad and is compatible with a range of music software including Apple’s GarageBand.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $238 or £187 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Take the fast lane to music mastery with PopuPiano – the all-in-one keyboard that will glow-up your skills, your studio, and every note you play. PopuPiano packs melody, chords, and rhythm into a smart LED Keyboard and a powerful Chord Pad that takes you from novice player to pro track maker using a fresh approach to learning. Come level up your musical journey with PopuPiano. A Chord Pad that lets you play 100+ chords and instruments in a tap.

A smart LED keyboard that makes learning chords and playing your favorite songs a breeze. PopuPiano brings them together for the first time ever, for a piano that’s as powerful for learners as it is for pros. LED light keys would light up as interactive fingering guides and get you on the fast lane of learning the keyboard.”

If the PopuPiano campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the PopuPiano smart piano project checkout the promotional video below.

“PopuPiano trades schoolbooks and rigid schedules for a fresh approach, with game style lessons that get you tapping through levels and glowing up your skills every time you play. Practice wide library of mainstream hits, tutorials, and finger guides – with simple instructions for beginners and advanced lessons for pros. In Master Tips, you’ll even find tutorials for producing and composing. It’s all designed to keep you having fun, building skills, and falling in love with the music.”

“Learning the keyboard doesn’t have to be boring anymore. Watch as the notes fly down your screen, hit the right keys before they disappear, and build your score while building real piano skills.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the smart piano, jump over to the official PopuPiano crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

