Learn electronics and programming using the CircuitMess STEM Box

Electronics programmer Albert Gajsak based in Zagreb in Croatia has created a new range of projects to help teach skills of electronic programming, design and more. The CircuitMess STEM Box has launched via Kickstarter this month and offers a series of fun electronic kits to help children and adults understand the basics of new technologies. The project has already raised over $210,000 with still 24 days remaining on Kickstarter thanks to over 1,100 backers, watch the video below to learn more.

Early bird pledges are available from $79 for a single STEM Box, together with 20 of other pledges allowing you to stretch your skills with new and more complicated projects. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more.

“Every three months, you’ll get a box of custom-made electronic components along with an instruction booklet, code examples, and video tutorials online. Each quarter’s box is unique and based around a specific topic and serves as a new learning chapter that will take you from Padawan to Jedi master.”

“Every project you’ll get was playfully designed for the CircuitMess STEM box. We do not simply resell other products for a discounted price, we spend 1000+ hours of research, development, and testing for every project you’ll get. We’ve gone so far that we’ve even coded our own operating system CircuitOS. Everybody knows how important technology is, but just a small fraction of the population knows how it works and can invent new technology”

Source : Kickstarter

