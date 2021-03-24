Leaked iPhone 13 front glass reveal smaller notch

We have been hearing lost of rumors about this years new iPhone 13 handsets, one of the rumors i that the display on the new iPhones will have a smaller notch than the iPhone 12.

The photo above was posted online by MacRumors, the photo was obtained from Greek repair company iRepair and it apparently shows the front glass for this years new flagship iPhone.

As we can see from the photos the notch at the top of the display is smaller than that of the current iPhone 12.

It also shows that the earpiece has been moved to the top of the notch instead of in the middle of the notch. The photo apparently shows three different sizes of the iPhone, a 5.4 inch 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch, these are the current sizes of the iPhone 12 range.

We heard earlier this week that this years iPhone range are on track for a September release, last years handsets launched in October.

Source & Image Credit: iRepair, MacRumors

