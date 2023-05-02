Layers of Fear horror game Unreal Engine 5 technical showcase

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the new horror game Layers of Fear jumping onto PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles next month are sure to enjoy this technical overview of the new game which has been built on the Unreal Engine 5.

“Come with us on an immersive journey as we explore how we incorporated these cutting-edge features to bring you one of the most visually striking horror games out there. With the latest engine, we expedited the development process and introduced a host of technical novelties that make this game a spectacular visual treat. The Lumen, Ray Tracing, and Niagara effects helped us create visuals and effects that are beyond words and feel lifelike.”

Layers of Fear gameplay

“The canvas awaits its final brushstrokes. The stage calls for its lead actor. The novel needs its final chapter. It’s time to face your fears. One. Last. Time. The series, which has left a mark on narrative-driven first-person psychological horror games, returns to tell its final spine-chilling story in Layers of Fear.. “

“The series’ crowning work is the definitive way to experience the critically acclaimed franchise as it features both games, as well as all DLCs (including the new ‘The Final Note’ DLC that will give you a new perspective on the Layers of Fear storyline) and the never-before-told story of The Writer, which will tie everything together. Built on Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fear supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution to make the stunning visuals, and your nightmarish experience, as immersive and realistic as possible.”

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals