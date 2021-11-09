LAVA ball, a unique sphere from deep inside Earth brings you the purest energy in nature along with 4 ASMR sensations just launched on Kickstarter

Sponsored:

Feel the nature with LAVA ball.

LAVA ball is made of volcanic rock when molten rock erupts onto the Earth’s surface, cools down, and solidifies. Due to the sudden cooling, each LAVA ball’s surface is scattered with uneven original pores.

Designed to keep you focused and enrich your life, LAVA ball brings you the purest energy from Earth accompanied by 4 ASMR sensations.

Listening｜Embrace the rhythm of the Earth and relieve your stress.

Gazing｜Focus on the present state to get to the next level of meditation. Awaiting the moments of inspiration to come.

Smelling｜Perceive and immerse yourself with the familiar scent to wake up the pleasant memory.

Touching｜Experience the unique rock texture to ease the anxiety

It is the most natural desk toy to release your stress at work. When you feel anxious or creatively depleted, just pick up a LAVA ball from your desk, turn it around, and let it take you away from reality. You can also drop one of your favorite essential oil scents on your LAVA ball for rotating diffusion to get amplified alternative relief.

Made of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and CNC machined, the high-precision sphere of the LAVA ball spins smoothly and steadily on its magnet holder. The fine igneous texture coupled with the grasping of the solid LAVA ball makes you focus on the moment to catch the inspiration that is so fleeting.

