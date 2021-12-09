Latest Renault Zoe EV gets zero-star NCAP rating in Europe

Things have not gone well for Renault in Europe after its latest version of the popular Zoe electric vehicle underwent crash testing. The vehicle was put through the European New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and received a zero-star safety rating. The Zoe wasn’t the only disappointing model, with the Dacia Spring EV receiving a one-star crash safety rating.

NCAP director general Michiel van Ratingen said, “Renault was once synonymous with safety. But these disappointing results for the ZOE and the Dacia Spring show that safety has now become collateral damage in the group’s transition to electric cars.” While the car received a zero-star crash rating, Renault maintains the vehicle meets safety standards.

Renault said it continues to work to meet all applicable regulations where its vehicles are sold. Euro NCAP ratings aren’t used to certify vehicles for road use, but the results are considered by many shoppers searching for a new vehicle. Crash testing found the latest version of the Zoe had worse crash test ratings than previous models.

