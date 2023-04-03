The Last of Us Part 1 PC vs PS5 issues investigated by Digital Foundry

If you would like to learn more about the issues that have plagued the launch of the new and highly anticipated The Last of Us PC port. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have done an in-depth comparison between the PC vs PS5 bringing to light the problems that Naughty Dog will need to address to bring the latest game port from the PlayStation platform up to scratch.

Last of Us PC game has experienced huge performance issues from launch late last month and although Naughty Dog has been quickly releasing patches and fixes for some of the issues gamers are wondering why the game allowed to be released so many problems.

The Last of Us PC

“It’s impossible to produce the usual DF-style PC tech review for The Last of Us Part 1 because the port launched in a bad state and hotfixes are arriving rapidly – any review would be out of date very quickly. In this video, Alex, John and Rich play the game on two sets of PC hardware, up against the PS5 version in performance mode. We isolate the key issues and highlight how the game needs to improve.”

Source : Digital Foundry





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals