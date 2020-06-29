Last of Us Part II passes 4 million sales

The Last of Us Part II game recently launched on the PlayStation 4 has become the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive ever with more than 4 million copies sold through as of June 21st 2020. Check out a selection of reviews below to get a feel for the game if you haven’t already purchased.

Neil Druckmann, Vice President of Naughty Dog and Director of The Last of Us Part II, wanted to share this message with you all:

“We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week. We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible. We’ve also been so inspired by your creativity — whether it’s your gorgeous Photo Mode shots, jaw-dropping gameplay GIFs, or the songs you’ve recorded using Ellie’s guitar.

The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honor than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.”

Source : PlayStation

