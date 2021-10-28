Last Minute Deal: Mail Backup X Individual Edition

We have an awesome last-minute deal for our readers on the Mail Backup X Individual Edition in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Mail Backup X Individual Edition is available in our deals store for just $49.99 for the lifetime version and $29.99 for the one year version.

For most individuals and organizations, emails are the most critical part of daily activities and communications. Some of us realize the importance of backing up emails only when critical emails are lost for some reason. Plan ahead and safeguard your mail data today with a robust and reliable mail backup solution.

Mail Backup X is a one-stop solution for mail backup, archiving, email management & mail conversion trusted by 42,000+ business and home users worldwide.

Backup from major mail clients. Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Thunderbird, Postbox

Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Office 365, Microsoft Exchange, Thunderbird, Postbox Backup from mail services. Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo, Gmx.de, Office365, Microsoft Exchange, or any service supporting IMAP protocol

Gmail, Outlook.com, Yahoo, Gmx.de, Office365, Microsoft Exchange, or any service supporting IMAP protocol Archive file viewer. Quickly search & view your emails from archives

Quickly search & view your emails from archives Highly compressed archives. Save up to 3x storage space

Save up to 3x storage space Import almost any mail archive. Files like .pst, .ost, .mbox, .olk, .eml, .rge, and more

Files like .pst, .ost, .mbox, .olk, .eml, .rge, and more Mirror backup. Cloud storage (Google Drive, One Drive, Dropbox, Pcloud or FTP) or USB drive

Cloud storage (Google Drive, One Drive, Dropbox, Pcloud or FTP) or USB drive Restore. Restore direct to the server account or a separate server account

Restore direct to the server account or a separate server account Migration. Move all mails onto a new account in Office365

Move all mails onto a new account in Office365 100% privacy. Encrypt & secure your data with military-grade aes 256-bit encryption and your own private key, so it’s only visible to you

Encrypt & secure your data with military-grade aes 256-bit encryption and your own private key, so it’s only visible to you Top-notch premium support. Get help that you need from experts

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Mail Backup X over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

