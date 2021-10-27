Deals Reminder: Bose SLEEPBUDSIIW Noise-Masking Sleepbuds

Just a quick reminder for our readers about a great deal on the Bose SLEEPBUDSIIW Noise-Masking Sleepbuds in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Bose SLEEPBUDSIIW Noise-Masking Sleepbuds are available in our deals store for $249, which is a saving of 7% off the normal price.

Bose noise-masking sleepbuds are uniquely designed for sleep. But they don’t stream music or have acoustic noise cancellation. Instead, these tiny wireless earbuds use pre-loaded soothing sounds to cover up unwanted noises so you can get to sleep and stay asleep.

Cover unwanted noise with soothing sounds.

Bose noise-masking sleepbuds are uniquely designed for sleep. But they dont stream music or cancel noise. These tiny wireless earbuds use pre-loaded soothing sounds to cover up unwanted noises so you can get to sleep and stay asleep.

Explore how Bose sleepbuds help you sleep better.

Make sleepbuds part of your healthy sleep routine so you sleep better all night every night from the time you get into bed until you wake up refreshed the next morning.

Better together: Eartips and soothing sounds.

StayHear+ Sleep tips snugly conform to your ear to passively block noise. Finding the right fit is crucial to the performance of your sleepbuds so try each included size to see which one best fits the shape of your ears. Soothing sounds then play consistently through the night.

More than a case.

Protect your sleepbuds between uses and make sure theyre always ready for bedtime with the included storage and charging case. A single charge provides up to 16 hours of use.

Sleep never sounded so good.

While Bose is known for its noise canceling technology it discovered that when it comes to sleep noise masking is a better solution for annoying sounds (like your partner’s loud snores). It works because of the way different sounds combine in your inner ears. If the different sounds have the right match of frequencies and the masking sound is louder than the disturbing sound your inner ear and brain cannot detect the disturbing sound. It fades from your memory as you drift to sleep.