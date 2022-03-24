Last Minute Deal: Linux Administration Bootcamp, Save 60%

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the last-minute deal on the Linux Administration Bootcamp in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

Access 62 lectures & 7 hours of content 24/7

Understand what a Linux distribution & SSH are & which to use

Learn the basic Linux commands you’ll use most often

Create, rename, move, & delete directories

List, read, create, edit, copy, & delete files

Discover how to use the nano, vi, & emacs editors

Compare the contents of files

Compress files to save space & make transferring easy The Linux Operating System is becoming increasingly popular in the world of business, and there is no time like the present to get familiar with computing on Linux. Starting from the absolute basics, this course will take you through the most important and fundamental concepts of Linux administration. More importantly, you’ll understand how to apply those concepts to practical, real-world situations. Get up to speed today!

Jason Cannon is a professional system administrator, consultant, and author. Jason started his career as a Unix and Linux System Engineer in 1999. Since that time he has utilized his Linux skills at companies such as Xerox, UPS, Hewlett-Packard, and Amazon.com. Additionally, he has acted as a technical consultant and independent contractor for small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Jason has professional experience with CentOS, RedHat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, and Ubuntu. He has used several Linux distributions on personal projects including Debian, Slackware, CrunchBang, and others. In addition to Linux, Jason has experience supporting proprietary Unix operating systems including AIX, HP-UX, and Solaris. He enjoys teaching others how to use and exploit the power of the Linux operating system. He is also the author of the books “Linux for Beginners” and “Command Line Kung Fu.”

Details & Requirements Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web streaming, mobile streaming

Certification of completion not included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

