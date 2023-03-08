Last Minute Deal: Get PDF Expert Lifetime License for $69.99

We have an awesome last-minute deal on the PDF Expert Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The PDF Expert One-Time Purchase Lifetime License is available in our deals store for $69.99, it normally retails for $139.99.

PDFs remain the best way to transmit documents, but editing them isn’t possible with standard Mac software. PDF Expert changes that, allowing you to edit PDF text, images, links, and outlines quickly and easily. Typo in a contract? Easy fix. Need to rework a complete section of a document? No problem. PDF Expert provides a series of essential functions that will transform the way you work with documents on your Mac. It recognizes text and OCR, makes edits, and fills out forms. And with the “Enhance” feature powered by AI, it will fix distortions, remove shadows and improve contrast so that even difficult-to-read documents look great.

EDIT

Change the text. Easily fix typos, update numbers, or add entire paragraphs

ANNOTATE

Highlight the important. Make the most valuable content stand out at a glance

ORGANIZE

Merge PDFs. Combine multiple files into one PDF document

CONVERT

Convert to PDF. Turn JPG, PNG, Word, PPT, and Excel to PDF

FILL OUT

Fill out PDF forms. Easily fill out PDF forms by just clicking on them

RECOGNIZE TEXT

OCR text in PDF. Recognize the text, so you can search, highlight & copy it

You can find out more details about this great deal on the PDF Expert One-Time Purchase Lifetime License over at our deals store at the link below.

